Accused Sade Robinson killer denied computer access in jail

Posted at 9:00 AM, June 6, 2024
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (Scripps News Milwaukee) — A judge on Wednesday denied Maxwell Anderson access to a laptop in jail.

maxwell anderson enters court

Maxwell Anderson appears in court April 12, 2024. (Scripps News Milwaukee)

Anderson is the man charged with killing and dismembering Sade Robinson after a first date in early April.

In a short hearing Wednesday morning, Anderson’s legal team requested that Anderson have access to a laptop.

His attorney, Anthony Cotton, said the laptop would be used to review around one terabyte of evidence.

“We want to make sure that discovery can be viewed as seamlessly as possible to prevent further delays,” Cotton explained.

The Milwaukee County judge ultimately denied the request, explaining that special access to a computer could lead to problems.

sade robinson smiles

Sade Robinson (Family provided via Scripps News Milwaukee)

“Other inmates could, certainly would, learn about this, and that could create some downstream complications,” Judge Mark Sanders said.

“So I think on balance, while it might be slightly more efficient, that the institutional concerns outweigh giving Mr. Anderson a computer, so I’m going to deny that request.”

The judge also agreed to unseal a search warrant for both the state and the defense.

Anderson remains in custody on a $5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 12.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Milwaukke, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Maxwell Anderson walks through court

Suspect in Sade Robinson’s Murder, Dismemberment Appears in Court

Maxwell Anderson was in court for a motions hearing where he requested access to a computer and for a search warrant to be unsealed. More

Julie Grant with a picture of Maxwell Robinson on the monitor.

Police Say Sade Robinson’s Blood Was NOT in Maxwell Anderson’s House

Someone's blood — other than Sade Robinson's — was found in Maxwell Anderson's home. And, true crime trends in this full episode. More

maxwell anderson enters court

Court docs: Blood found in suspect’s home not Sade Robinson’s

When charges were brought against Maxwell Anderson, investigators noted blood found on bedding and a wall in his home. More

TRENDING

Court TV addresses the odd reaction from Madeline Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, in newly released bodycam footage as the investigation starts in the search for Madeline Soto, who had been missing for twelve hours at that point.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard in prison.
A lawyer sits next to a defendant with her head down on a table
Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

LATEST NEWS

Rex Heuermann appears in court
maxwell anderson enters court

SCRIPPS NEWS