Maxwell Anderson faces sentencing for murder of Sade Robinson

MILWAUKEE (Court TV/ Scripps News Milwaukee) — A Wisconsin man faces life in prison at his sentencing Friday for the murder and dismemberment of Sade Robinson.

In June, Maxwell Anderson was convicted of all charges in Robinson’s death, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors argued Anderson killed Robinson after their date in April 2024. She was reported missing the next day, and in the days and weeks following her disappearance, her severed remains were found throughout the area. Her burned-out car was also found.

Surveillance video and cellphone records led police to Anderson. When police served a search warrant at Anderson’s home, they found blood in one of the bedrooms and on the walls leading toward the basement. Detectives also noted the presence of “several” gasoline containers.

At trial, several law enforcement personnel testified about tracking Anderson’s movements and finding Robinson’s remains. The jury was shown surveillance video of Anderson driving Robinson’s car before it was found torched and evidence photos from inside his home.

Maxwell was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, arson with the intention to destroy property and hiding a corpse. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 1.