Evidence in Maxwell Anderson’s home included hidden clothing, woman’s ID

Posted at 1:20 PM, September 13, 2024
Scripps News Milwaukee Scripps News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (Scripps News Milwaukee) — In court on Friday, a judge denied a request to separate an arson charge from the other two charges 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson faces, meaning he’ll be tried for all three charges.

Maxwell Anderson

(Wisconsin Department of Justice via Scripps News Milwaukee)

The 33-year-old Anderson faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, arson, and mutilating a corpse.

Prosecutors say Anderson killed and then dismembered Robinson after a first date in early April, when she was reported missing.

Another hearing is scheduled for late October, before the trial is set to start December 9.

In July, a series of search warrants reavealed disturbing new details about Maxwell Anderson’s home.

Pictures in the warrants show Anderson and Robinson on their first date at the “Twisted Fisherman.”

READ MORE | Court docs: Blood found in suspect’s home not Sade Robinson’s

The pair went to at least one more bar before the 19-year-old disappeared.

And we now also know what evidence police found inside Anderson’s home — that includes a Crown Royal bag with an ID belonging to a 27-year-old woman, a notebook with other women’s names and information about them, and women’s clothing hidden between basement support beams and in the foundation wall.

Anderson was pulled over on April 4th in his 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. Before it was towed a detective “observed what appears to be blood in plain sight on the front passenger side door speaker.”

A search of the car found:

  • Black brand folding knife
  • Wood-handled knife/cutting instrument
  • Bedazzled compact mirror
  • Black jacket from the rear passenger seat

This story was originally written by Jenna Rae at Scripps News Milwaukee, an E.W. Scripps Company.

