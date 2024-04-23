Court docs: Blood found in suspect’s home not Sade Robinson’s

MILWAUKEE (Court TV) — Blood found in the home of a Wisconsin man accused of murdering and dismembering Sade Robinson does not match the victim, according to an updated criminal complaint obtained by Court TV.

Maxwell Anderson, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson in the death of 19-year-old Robinson.

Robinson was reported missing April 1 after not showing up for work. Her car was found torched the next day, and in the days following, authorities located severed human remains believed to belong to Robinson throughout the area.

On April 12, authorities announced charges against Anderson. Court documents detailed that Anderson and Robinson had met for dinner the day she disappeared, and eyewitnesses placed them leaving the restaurant together.

At the time charges were brought against Anderson, investigators noted blood found on bedding and a wall leading to the basement of his home. An updated criminal complaint notes,

“Complainant knows that preliminary testing of the blood was done by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, and that the preliminary DNA analysis supports the conclusion that there is no support for inclusion of Robinson’s DNA in any of the blood or swabs tested, and of some of those swabs, Robinson’s DNA is excluded.”

Anderson was due in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right. According to Scripps News Milwaukee, prosecutor Ian Vance-Curzan said at the hearing, “It indicates that the preliminary DNA supports the conclusion that there is no support for inclusion of Robinson’s DNA in the blood or swabs that have been tested.” The state did not clarify whose blood it was.

Anderson has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. His case is due back in court May 16 for a scheduling conference.