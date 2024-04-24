Police Say Sade Robinson's Blood Was NOT in Maxwell Anderson's House

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Someone's blood — other than Sade Robinson's — was found on the bedding and walls leading to Maxwell Anderson's basement. Julie says this doesn't diminish the murder case. And, true crime trends in this Opening Statements full episode. (4/24/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?