Chad Daybell's Mother Recalls Meeting Lori Vallow for the First Time

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sheila Daybell said she met Lori Vallow about a month after Tammy Daybell's death. Sheila said she and her husband were surprised to learn that their son, Chad Daybell, had married Lori and that they were wearing wedding bands. (5/2/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?