Tammy Daybell's Friend Was Shocked to Learn Chad Remarried So Quickly

Alice Gilbert sensed a distance between Chad and Tammy. She also said Tammy appeared healthy. Gilbert said the Daybell kids were more upset about Tammy's death than Chad. She also recalled the shock of learning Chad was remarrying so fast. (5/1/24)   MORE

Matt Daybell, Chad Daybell's younger brother, made an appearance in the courtroom and sat next to Larry and Kaye Woodcock and Tammy Daybell's aunt. Matt said he arrived to show support to Larry, Kay and Tammy's aunt.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 14 Recap

Daybell neighbor testifies.

Daybell Neighbor Says it Was 'Odd' to See Chad Rub Lori's Leg

Court TV looks back at the three biggest moments of the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial so far.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: The Three Biggest Moments So Far

Tammy Daybell's cousins take the stand. First cousin Patricia Later testified that Chad said a couple of odd things at Tammy's funeral, including that she

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 13 Recap

Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Split screen showing Ron Arnold and Chad Daybell

'You Own It': Witness Reveals John Prior Owns Chad Daybell's House

zoom screen of a courtroom

Friend Testifies About 'Red Flags' Surrounding Tammy Daybell's Funeral

Alex Cox made internet searches that suggest he was the masked man Tammy Daybell called police about in regards to the 'paintball incident.'

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

