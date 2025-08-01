Maxwell Anderson: 'I Did Not Commit These Crimes'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
Maxwell Anderson, who was convicted of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson speaks before being sentenced saying, 'I took this to trial, without ever once trying to make a plea deal of any kind because I did not commit these crimes.' (8/1/25)S MORE
Do you want to continue watching?