Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

Julie urges us to keep Lori Vallow's surviving son in our hearts as he navigates life without his siblings and copes with the fact that the woman who brought him into the world killed them. And, true crime trends in this full episode. (4/23/24)   MORE

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

The timeline of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's disappearance.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

four screens on a zoom call showing a courtroom

Witness: Text Messages Show Chad Daybell Manipulating Lori Vallow

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown onscreen.

Chad Daybell Texts: Compares His Life to Harry Potter Under the Stairs

melanie gibb testifying split screen with chad daybell and text overlays

Melanie Gibb Says Chad Daybell Told Her Not to Talk to the Police

Melanie Gibb, a former cult member and friend of Lori Vallow Daybell takes the stand.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Melanie Gibb testifies during a preliminary hearing

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Witness Served with Papers at Courthouse

Melanie Gibb testifies in Chad Daybell's trial

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Friend Explains Castings, Beliefs

Julie Grant with a picture of Charles Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: 'Charles Vallow Died Trying to Protect Those Children'

Law enforcement believe Alex Cox was the man in the mask who attempted to shoot and kill Tammy Daybell.

The Attempted Shootings of Tammy Daybell and Brandon Boudreaux

The financial records were at the center of the State's case today. Chad Daybell transferred large amounts of money to his children on the day detectives searched his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

