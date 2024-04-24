Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

- Watch Live
Lori Vallow faces criminal charges in AZ related to the death of 4th husband, Charles Vallow. She waived her presence at today's case management hearing, where her newly appointed public defender asked for more time to review discovery. (4/24/24) MORE
