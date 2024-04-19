Celestial Objects Can't Take the Stand: Why Stargazing is Not an Alibi

Julie explains that alibi means "elsewhere" in Latin, breaking down why Bryan Kohberger's claim he was stargazing at the time of the murders doesn't prove he wasn't there. And, true crime trends in this Opening Statements full episode. (4/19/24)   MORE

