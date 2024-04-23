AZ v. George Alan Kelly: Border Migrant Murder Trial Ends in Mistrial

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Mistrial declared in the case of George Alan Kelly, who was accused of fatally shooting a Mexican citizen found dead on his ranch near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Santa Cruz County Attorney will decide if Kelly will face a new trial. (4/23/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?