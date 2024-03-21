AZ v. George Kelly: Border Migrant Murder Trial

Posted at 3:13 PM, March 21, 2024
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Ariz. (Court TV) — A 73-year-old rancher is standing trial for fatally shooting a Mexican citizen who was found dead on his nearly 100-acre ranch just outside the U.S.-Mexico border.

George Alan Kelly is charged with second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault for the shooting death of 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a migrant from Nogales, Mexico, on Jan. 30, 2023.

This photo provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in Nogales, Arizona, shows rancher George Alan Kelly, 73, who is being held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting last week of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican man on his property.  (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Prosecutors have accused Kelly of ambushing Cuen-Buitimea, who was unarmed and headed away from Kelly’s residence with a group of migrants. The County Attorney’s Office has also accused Kelly of prejudicial malice, pointing to text messages that they say demonstrate his “propensity for violence toward the victim’s race, ethnicity, national origin and/or immigration status.”

At his March 6th arraignment in Santa Cruz Superior Court, defense attorney Brenna Larkin said Kelly was protecting himself, his wife Wanda Kelly and his home by firing shots into the air above the migrants. Larkin said Kelly had seen people with rifles and backpacks passing through his Kino Springs property.

The defense said it wasn’t until hours later when Kelly went to check on his horse and dogs, that he discovered a body about 100 yards away from his house near a mesquite tree on his property. Kelly called the Border Patrol Ranch Liaison to return to his property and told them that “something was possibly struck earlier.”

George Alan Kelly answers the judge as he stands with his lawyer, Brenna Larkin, during his arraignment in Santa Cruz County Superior Court in Nogales, Ariz., on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, Pool)

Eventually, Kelly was handcuffed, placed in a patrol car, and taken to the Sheriff’s department for questioning. There, he was mirandized and provided a statement. The defense has called Kelly’s arrest “illegal” and argued to suppress his statements and all evidence gathered from them.

Kelly’s wife, Wanda Kelly, gave two depositions at the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s office on July 6, 2023, and Feb. 15, 2024, during which she told investigators about other instances when armed individuals traveled onto their property, which led her husband to start carrying an AK-47 while patrolling their property.

Kelly, who was held on a $1 million bond, was released on Feb. 23, 2023.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday, March 21. The trial is expected to last up to four weeks.

 

 

