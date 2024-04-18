Border Migrant Murder Trial: Prosecution Closing Argument

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The State delivers its closing in the case against George Kelly, a rancher charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault for fatally shooting Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a migrant, on his property near the U.S.-Mexico border. (4/18/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?