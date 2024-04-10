Apple River Stabbing Trial: Defense Closing Argument

In his closing argument, defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said, 'Nicolae Miu doesn't have to prove he acted in self-defense. The State has to prove that his belief was unreasonable.' (4/10/24)   MORE

Corey Chirafisi delivers closing argument

Chad Daybell's defense attorney, John Pryor, delivers his opening statement.

Brian Smestad speaks to jury

trial evidence in miu trial

Prosecutor delivers openings in Chad Daybell trial.

Julie Grant with Nicolae Miu on the monitor.

images of dylan rounds

Opening statements start Wednesday in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Nicolae Miu is seen in the back of a police car in video

Defendant Nicolae Miu takes the stand.

A jury deliberated for more than four hours before returning a verdict for Timothy Verrill, who was charged with brutally murdering two women.

Jennifer Crumbley reacts to sentencing

