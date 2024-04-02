WI v. Nicolae Miu: Apple River Stabbings Trial

HUDSON, Wis. (Court TV) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager and stabbing four other people after an argument while tubing on a river, is underway in Wisconsin.
Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with one count of intentional homicide and four charges of attempted intentional homicide. He claims he acted in self-defense on July 30, 2022, in an incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injured another man so severely that his intestines were hanging from his body.
Miu, a mechanical engineer, was with a group of friends and his wife tubing on the Apple River in Western Wisconsin when he came across a separate group, which included the victim. Miu told police that one of his friends had lost a phone and he had gone to ask another group of people whether they had seen it floating down the river when he was attacked. Miu described the group as attacking him verbally, calling him a “child molester,” and one person tried to grab his swim trunks and pull them down. Miu told police that two of the people attacking him had weapons, and he managed to use the weapon against one before grabbing it away. Describing the scene, he said, “I was in self-defense mode.”
But witnesses and cell phone videos shared with police tell a very different story, prosecutors say. Witnesses told police that Miu had been bothering a group of juveniles on their tubes, who then yelled for help from others. A detective who reviewed the videos described seeing people surrounding Miu on three sides. That same video, prosecutors say, also shows Miu pulling out the knife from his pocket, and not disarming an attacker like he said.
Schuman was pronounced dead at the hospital after deputies reported finding him without vital signs. Four other people, three men and a woman in their 20s who are not identified by name in court documents, suffered knife wounds as well. A responding officer said that the wound to one of the victim’s torso was so severe that it “was exposing internal organs from the inside of his body.”
Prosecutors have filed a motion indicating they plan to object to Miu arguing a perfect self-defense, noting that “he made no attempt to escape” and that their evidence shows he was the aggressor in the incident.
DAILY TRIAL UPDATES
DAY 2 – 4/2/24
- WATCH: ‘I Knew It Was Him’: Mother Describes Seeing Stabbing Victim
- WATCH: ‘Weird Comment’ Led Witness to Start Recording Before Fatal Fight
DAY 1 – 4/1/24
- A jury was seated and both sides delivered opening statements.
- The prosecution’s main argument was that Miu was the aggressor, and he had many opportunities to leave the scene once the teens began yelling at him and taunting him. They say he chose to stay, and he escalated the situation when he punched a woman who confronted him and ordered him to leave the teens alone. They also point to Miu’s lies to law enforcement about having had a knife with him and using it during the fight.
- The defense argued Miu was reasonably scared for his life after he was surrounded by a group of aggressive drunk strangers who were yelling at him and getting in his personal space, so he used his knife to protect himself. After the teens began harassing him, he tried to leave the teens at one point, and he says they had followed him. Miu’s attorneys also say he was surprised and scared when the women that he thought were coming over to help him, began yelling at him also. His attorneys acknowledge that he made a mistake by lying to law enforcement, but he was in shock after the fight.
- Steven Kaufman testified about the search for Miu
- During the testimony of witness Ryan Nelson, who was with victim Isaac Schuman, the jury saw video of the fatal stabbing.
- WATCH: Video Shows Stabbing That Killed Teenager On Apple River
- Nelson was not injured in the incident but he described how the teens say they were scared of how Nic Miu approached their group as he was trying to find his friend’s phone.
- On cross, the defense tried to highlight inconsistencies of what they say is seen on the video and what Nelson testified about