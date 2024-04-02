WI v. Nicolae Miu: Apple River Stabbings Trial

HUDSON, Wis. (Court TV) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager and stabbing four other people after an argument while tubing on a river, is underway in Wisconsin.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with one count of intentional homicide and four charges of attempted intentional homicide. He claims he acted in self-defense on July 30, 2022, in an incident that killed 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and injured another man so severely that his intestines were hanging from his body.

Miu, a mechanical engineer, was with a group of friends and his wife tubing on the Apple River in Western Wisconsin when he came across a separate group, which included the victim. Miu told police that one of his friends had lost a phone and he had gone to ask another group of people whether they had seen it floating down the river when he was attacked. Miu described the group as attacking him verbally, calling him a “child molester,” and one person tried to grab his swim trunks and pull them down. Miu told police that two of the people attacking him had weapons, and he managed to use the weapon against one before grabbing it away. Describing the scene, he said, “I was in self-defense mode.”

But witnesses and cell phone videos shared with police tell a very different story, prosecutors say. Witnesses told police that Miu had been bothering a group of juveniles on their tubes, who then yelled for help from others. A detective who reviewed the videos described seeing people surrounding Miu on three sides. That same video, prosecutors say, also shows Miu pulling out the knife from his pocket, and not disarming an attacker like he said.

Schuman was pronounced dead at the hospital after deputies reported finding him without vital signs. Four other people, three men and a woman in their 20s who are not identified by name in court documents, suffered knife wounds as well. A responding officer said that the wound to one of the victim’s torso was so severe that it “was exposing internal organs from the inside of his body.”

Prosecutors have filed a motion indicating they plan to object to Miu arguing a perfect self-defense, noting that “he made no attempt to escape” and that their evidence shows he was the aggressor in the incident.

DAILY TRIAL UPDATES

DAY 2 – 4/2/24

DAY 1 – 4/1/24