Nicolae Miu's Tubing Member Group Felt Miu Was Being 'Bullied'

Ariel Chaguez, friend of Nicolae Miu, testifies with the help of an interpreter, and says that as he approached the situation, he felt that Miu was being 'bullied' by the group and that a woman went toward Miu to hit him. (4/5/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Ariel Chaguez, friend of Nicolae Miu, testifies with the help of an interpreter.

Nicolae Miu's Tubing Member Group Felt Miu Was Being 'Bullied'

judge jennifer dorow delivers a sentence with photo of victim in foreground

Judge Says Jessy Kurczewski Chose 'The Perfect Victim'

Jessy Kurczewski reads a statement to the court

'They Got It Wrong': Jessy Kurczewski Addresses Court at Sentencing

witness testifies

Witness Says It Was His Idea to Bring Knife On Apple River Tubing Trip

photo of Madeline Soto with pink balloons, streamers

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report to Remain Sealed

Jessy Kurzcewski's mother addresses the judge

Friends, Family Speak on Behalf of Jessy Kurczewski

bunk beds in jail

Prosecution Shows Judge Video of Jessy Kurczewski in Jail

A man delivers a victim impact statment

Victim's Friends Address Jessy Kurczewski: "I Hope You Rot in Hell"

nicolae miu graphic

Apple River Stabbings Trial: Day 4

Jennifer Crumbley is hoping to avoid prison and instead be fitted with an electronic tether and live with her attorney Shannon Smith.

Jennifer Crumbley Hopes to Avoid Prison, Wants to Live With Attorney

An unknown woman called 911 to report Madeline Soto missing and the panel discuss who the caller may have been and how calm the person seems to be.

Unknown Woman Made 911 Call to Report Madeline Soto Missing

The medical examiner's office said the report is confidential and exempt from being publicly released.

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report Can Not Be Released

MORE VIDEOS