Defendant Says He Would Have Died if He Hadn't Pulled Knife

Defendant Nicolae Miu, who is accused of stabbing 5 rafters on a tubing trip, took the stand in his own defense. Miu explained the events leading up to his decision to use his knife, and why he says he was defending his life. (4/9/24)   MORE

Chad Daybell's defense attorney, John Pryor, delivers his opening statement.

Chad Daybell's Defense Attorney Places Blame on Lori Vallow

Defendant Nicolae Miu takes the stand.

Jennifer Crumbley reacts to sentencing

Judge Has Harsh Words for Crumbleys Before Delivering Lengthy Sentence

Julie Grant with Morgan Wallen on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Instead of Throwing a Chair, Take a Seat, Morgan Wallen!

Prosecutor Kari Morrissey accuses Alec Baldwin of lying and changing his story, saying Baldwin contradicted himself in numerous interviews.

Alec Baldwin Accused of Lying and Changing Stories

Experts analyze Stephan Sterns' body language as he's transported by authorities after he was arrested.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns' Body Language in Police Vehicle After Arrest

GFX of State response to Baldwin plea.

State Files Response to Baldwin Defense's Motion to Dismiss

Stephan Sterns in police car

VIDEO: Stephan Sterns Complains During Police Transport

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

The judge denied a motion by the attorneys for former president Donald Trump to dismiss the indictment against him in the Georgia Election Interference case.

Donald Trump: Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Indictment

A Woman sits in a blazer with an id tag clipped to it

Actress Angie Harmon Says Instacart Driver Killed Her Dog

After the raids and allegations Sean 'Diddy' Combs has to contend with, the panel discuss whether his reputation can survive if there are ultimately no charges brought against him.

Can Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Reputation Survive These Allegations?

