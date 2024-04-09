Defendant Says He Would Have Died if He Hadn't Pulled Knife

- Watch Live
Defendant Nicolae Miu, who is accused of stabbing 5 rafters on a tubing trip, took the stand in his own defense. Miu explained the events leading up to his decision to use his knife, and why he says he was defending his life. (4/9/24) MORE
