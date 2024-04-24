Stephan Sterns Charged with the Murder of Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns has been charged in the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Sterns is the boyfriend of Soto's mother. The indictment alleges Sterns killed Soto between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27. Her body was found in Osceola County, FL on March 1. (4/24/24)   MORE

Prosecutor Seeking Life in Prison for Mother of Kinsleigh Welty

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

After day 5 of jury selection in the Karen Read trial, 19 jurors were empaneled.

Killer or Cover-Up Murder Trial: Jury Expected to Be Sworn In Monday

Madeline Soto suffered at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Sterns was charged with her murder.

The Tragic Story of Madeline Soto

Kaitlyn Coones, 18, and her adult boyfriend, 34-year-old Jonathon Jones, who are accused of murder were in court today for hearings in their case.

Teen, Adult Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Mother Appear in Court

Stephan Sterns Charged with the Murder of Madeline Soto

D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

Coroner: Tammy Daybell's Cause of Death Was Asphyxia by Suffocation

Courtney Clenney's Attorney Testifies at Hearing

After a pursuit and an exchange of gunfire, Elias Huizar tried to elude police and ended up crashing his car. He then killed himself, via a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Roman Santos, the 1-year-old child who was abducted, was taken safely into custody.

Dramatic Manhunt Ends: Elias Huizar Dead, Son Found Safe

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

