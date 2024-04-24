Stephan Sterns Charged with the Murder of Madeline Soto

Stephan Sterns has been charged in the death of 13-year-old Madeline Soto. Sterns is the boyfriend of Soto's mother. The indictment alleges Sterns killed Soto between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27. Her body was found in Osceola County, FL on March 1. (4/24/24) MORE