The Tragic Story of Madeline Soto

Madeline Soto suffered at the hands of Stephan Sterns, so much so, that she wrote that after she turned 13 she wanted to live in the woods, in order to escape the abuse allegedly suffered at the hands of Sterns, who was charged with her murder.

harvey Weinstein sits in a mask in court

NY Appeals Court Overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Rape Conviction

Madeline Soto suffered at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Sterns was charged with her murder.

Presser at podium announcing Stephan Sterns charges with GFX of a splitscreen of Sterns and Soto.

Stephan Sterns Charged with the Murder of Madeline Soto

Craig Ross was sentenced Wednesday to 47 years to life in prison for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

Craig Ross Sentenced for Kidnapping 9-Year-Old Girl From NY Park

The panel analyze the conversations between Stephan Sterns and the sheriff during Sterns' jail transport in newly released video.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns in Newly Released Dashcam Footage

Experts analyze Stephan Sterns' body language as he's transported by authorities after he was arrested.

Analyzing Stephan Sterns' Body Language in Police Vehicle After Arrest

Stephan Sterns in police car

VIDEO: Stephan Sterns Complains During Police Transport

A new lawsuit targeting hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleges that his son, Christian Combs, attacked an employee on a yacht in 2022.

New Lawsuit Targets Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Son, Christian Combs

photo of Madeline Soto with pink balloons, streamers

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report to Remain Sealed

An unknown woman called 911 to report Madeline Soto missing and the panel discuss who the caller may have been and how calm the person seems to be.

Unknown Woman Made 911 Call to Report Madeline Soto Missing

The medical examiner's office said the report is confidential and exempt from being publicly released.

Madeline Soto's Autopsy Report Can Not Be Released

According to a report, Ashton Kutcher is expecting a subpoena connected to the raid at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' home.

Report: Ashton Kutcher Expecting Subpoena in 'Diddy' Investigation

