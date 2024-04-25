The Tragic Story of Madeline Soto

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Madeline Soto suffered at the hands of Stephan Sterns, so much so, that she wrote that after she turned 13 she wanted to live in the woods, in order to escape the abuse allegedly suffered at the hands of Sterns, who was charged with her murder. (4/24 MORE
Do you want to continue watching?