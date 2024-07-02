Judge Releases Decades-Old Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents

- Watch Live
Newly released documents from a 2006 grand jury investigation suggests Florida prosecutors knew Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal. (7/2/24) MORE
