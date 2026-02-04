'Worse Than Communist Russia'; Defense Seeks Mistrial in Tara Baker Murder Trial

Tiffany Schroeder testifies about a man she saw walking in the neighborhood after Tara Baker’s 2001 death. Defense attorney Ahmad Crews moves for a mistrial, arguing the trial process has been worse than communist Russia. (2/03/26) MORE

'I’ll Talk to You Tomorrow': Friend Recalls Last Call With Tara Baker

Police Provide Update on Search for Nancy Guthrie

Tara Baker Murder Trial: Defense's Opening Statements

Tara Baker Murder Trial: State's Opening Statements

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Paul Hicks Sentenced

Drowned Wife Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Defense: No Forensic Evidence Connects Paul Hicks to Regina Hicks' Murder

State: Paul Hicks 'Launched' Car Into Pond, Killing Wife Regina Hicks

Investigator Recalls Examining Car Regina Hicks Died In

Key Witness Steve Gates Testifies in Paul Hicks' Murder Trial

Court Watches Polygraph Interview of Paul Hicks

