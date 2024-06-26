The Death of Sandra Birchmore

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Sandra Birchmore was found dead, hanging in her apartment in 2021. Her autopsy ruled her death a suicide and that she was 3-months pregnant. Three officers are alleged to have groomed and sexually abused Birchmore since she was 15. (6/25/24)
Do you want to continue watching?