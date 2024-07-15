Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Gary Zerola, once named one of People magazine's most eligible bachelors, was sentenced for the 2021 rape of a 21-year-old woman. After a night of drinking, Zerola entered her apartment without permission. She woke up as he was raping her. (7/15/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Attorney Gary Zerola at his rape sentencing.

Ex-Boston Attorney Named ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ Sentenced for Rape

Brian Steven Smith sits in court

Judge Emphasizes Victims at Sentencing for Brian Steven Smith

Newly released documents from a 2006 grand jury investigation suggests Florida prosecutors knew Jeffrey Epstein sexually assaulted teenage girls two years before they cut a plea deal.

Judge Releases Decades-Old Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Documents

Former Boston attorney, Gary Zerola, who was once named one of People magazine’s most eligible bachelors was found guilty of rape on Wednesday after a jury deliberated for five hours.

Gary Zerola Found Guilty in a 2021 Rape Case

Sandra Birchmore was found dead, hanging in her apartment in Canton, Mass. The autopsy ruled her death a suicide and confirmed that she was 3-months pregnant.  Three officers are alleged to have groomed and sexually abused Birchmore since she was 15.

The Death of Sandra Birchmore

New documents offer more insight as we continue to learn more about what the dynamic was between Stephan Sterns and his alleged victim, Madeline Soto. Soto told a school counselor that Sterns made her 'uncomfortable.'

New Insight Into Stephan Sterns and Madeline Soto's Relationship

Hundreds of pages of investigative documents and reports into the disappearance and murder of Madeline Soto are revealing the mountain of evidence police have gathered against her accused killer, Stephan Sterns.

Documents Establish More Cohesive Timeline in Madeline Soto's Murder

According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

Report: Authorities Determined Madeline Soto Was Strangled to Death

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Stephan Sterns, who's charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Sterns was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Madeline Soto's death.

Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Stephan Sterns

Matthew Gilbert testifies in Miles Bryant's trial

Taken Teen Murder Trial: Witness Describes Finding Victim's Body

Court TV addresses the odd reaction from Madeline Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, in newly released bodycam footage as the investigation starts in the search for Madeline Soto, who had been missing for twelve hours at that point.

Jenn Soto's Odd Reaction After Madeline Soto Had Been Missing 12 Hours

Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Analyzing Newly Released Bodycam Footage

MORE VIDEOS