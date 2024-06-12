Report: Authorities Determined Madeline Soto Was Strangled to Death

According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for her murder.  (6/11/24)   MORE

According to WFTV Investigative Reporter Shannon Butler, authorities have determined that Madeline Soto was allegedly strangled by Stephan Sterns, who faces the possibility of the death penalty for Soto's murder.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Stephan Sterns, who's charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Sterns was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Madeline Soto's death.

Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty for Stephan Sterns

Court TV addresses the odd reaction from Madeline Soto's mother, Jenn Soto, in newly released bodycam footage as the investigation starts in the search for Madeline Soto, who had been missing for twelve hours at that point.

Jenn Soto's Odd Reaction After Madeline Soto Had Been Missing 12 Hours

Newly released videos of Stephan Sterns and Jenn Soto are offering new insight into the first minutes of the search for Madeline Soto, the 13-year-old girl found dead in a wooded area days after she was reported missing.

Murder of Madeline Soto: Analyzing Newly Released Bodycam Footage

A lot of questions are being asked about Jenn Soto; and whether she knew about the abuse Madeline Soto was allegedly suffering at the hands of Stephan Sterns. Jenn allowed Stephan to sleep in the same bed as Madeline when she wasn't present.

What Did Jenn Soto Know and Could She Be Charged in Madeline’s Murder?

After Stephan Sterns was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in Madeline Soto's death, the panel asks what her mother, Jenn Soto, knew and whether she'll end up being a witness or a co-defendant alongside Sterns.

Will Madeline Soto's Mom, Jenn Soto, be a Witness or Co-Defendant?

