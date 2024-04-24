D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

The Los Angeles Innocence Project, which is working to exonerate Scott Peterson, wants DNA testing conducted on multiple items of evidence in the case. The District Attorney is seeking to stop that DNA testing. (4/24/24)   MORE

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

Scott Peterson Zooms into hearing from prison.

Courtroom in which Lori Vallow waived her case management hearing appearance.

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

four screens showing a courtroom via webex

Coroner: Tammy Daybell's Cause of Death Was Asphyxia by Suffocation

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

split screen of brandon boudreaux testifying and chad daybell

Brandon Boudreaux Describes Being Shot At, Identifying JJ Vallow

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

The timeline of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's disappearance.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

four screens on a zoom call showing a courtroom

Witness: Text Messages Show Chad Daybell Manipulating Lori Vallow

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown onscreen.

Chad Daybell Texts: Compares His Life to Harry Potter Under the Stairs

melanie gibb testifying split screen with chad daybell and text overlays

Melanie Gibb Says Chad Daybell Told Her Not to Talk to the Police

