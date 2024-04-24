Treadmill Abuse Murder Trial: Jury Selection Underway

- Watch Live
Christopher Gregor is charged in the death of his 6-year-old son, who died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen. Weeks before the boy died, investigators say Gregor forced his son to run on a treadmill, causing the child to fall. (4/24/24) MORE
