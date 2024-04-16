Audio: Chad Daybell Gives Patriarchal Blessing to Alex Cox

Detective Nathan Duncan discusses the Patriarchal Blessing given in the LDS faith. In audio played in court, Chad Daybell gives the blessing to Alex Cox, but was not authorized to do so at the time. (4/16/24)    MORE

The genesis of the killing spree may have been triggered by the killing of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. His death would have allowed Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship to start.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: The Genesis of Killing Spree

Lori Vallow's fourth husband, Charles Vallow, started getting suspicious about the relationship between Lori and Chad Daybell. Charles Vallow was later shot and killed by Alex Cox, Lori's brother.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 4 Recap

In audio played in court, Chad Daybell gave the Patriarchal Blessing given in the LDS faith to Alex Cox, but was not authorized to do so.

Scott Peterson in court on 4/16/24.

Scott Peterson Appears for Motions Hearing in Bid for New Trial

four screens show different angles of a courtroom

Detective: Charles Vallow Was Shot While Lying Down

As authorities dig up human remains in the backyard, Chad Daybell's daughter, Emma, supports her father and doesn't believe he's involved in any of the findings.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 3 Recap

Body cam vid of Chad Daybell after he was pulled over.

Patrol Sgt. Recalls Putting Chad Daybell in Patrol Car

Graphic autopsy photos of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were shown. Detective Ray Hermosillo details ghastly discovery made on Daybell's property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Daybell case detective testifies.

Detective Recalls Horrific Discovery While Excavating Daybell Property

Julie Grant with a picture of Lori Vallow on the monitor.

Julie Grant: Mr. Doomsday Will Fail At the Blame Game

The panel discusses Lori Vallow Daybell's relationship with her brother, whose seen as her protector, and how the defense will have experts testify that there is no way to know how Tammy Daybell died.

The Relationship Between Lori Vallow Daybell and Her Brother, Alex Cox

Court TV speaks with Lori Vallow Daybell's brother Adam Cox and uncle, Rex Conner, about Chad Daybell's defense pointing the finger at Vallow and her brother, Alex Cox.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

