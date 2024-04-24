Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial. Prosecutors suggest Alex Cox was the person that tried to kill Boudreaux. (4/23/24)   MORE

Latest Videos

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

split screen of brandon boudreaux testifying and chad daybell

Brandon Boudreaux Describes Being Shot At, Identifying JJ Vallow

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

The timeline of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's disappearance.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 8 Recap

four screens on a zoom call showing a courtroom

Witness: Text Messages Show Chad Daybell Manipulating Lori Vallow

The Court TV panel read and discuss the writings and communications between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell and the fictional characters, James and Elena, which mirror Chad and Lori's relationship.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 7 Recap

Texts between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are shown onscreen.

Chad Daybell Texts: Compares His Life to Harry Potter Under the Stairs

melanie gibb testifying split screen with chad daybell and text overlays

Melanie Gibb Says Chad Daybell Told Her Not to Talk to the Police

Melanie Gibb, a former cult member and friend of Lori Vallow Daybell takes the stand.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Mario Saldana enters court in shackles

Motions Hearing: Bridegan Murder Suspect Wants Prosecutors Disqualified

Melanie Gibb testifies during a preliminary hearing

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Witness Served with Papers at Courthouse

Melanie Gibb testifies in Chad Daybell's trial

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Friend Explains Castings, Beliefs

MORE VIDEOS