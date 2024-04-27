Ex-College Professor Gowun Park Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Ex-college professor Gowun Park entered a guilty plea on Thursday from charges stemming from the death of her husband. A judge sentenced Park to a maximum of 10 years in prison on reduced charges. (4/26/24)

Latest Videos

Ron Arnold testified that Chad Daybell told him “When everything came out, that everything was going to be just fine,” when speaking about JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan's whereabouts. Months later, the children were found buried on his property.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 12 Recap

Ex-college professor Gowun Park entered a guilty plea on Thursday from charges stemming from the death of her husband. A judge sentenced Park to a maximum of 10 years in prison on reduced charges.

Ex-College Professor Gowun Park Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Split screen showing Ron Arnold and Chad Daybell

'You Own It': Witness Reveals John Prior Owns Chad Daybell's House

zoom screen of a courtroom

Friend Testifies About 'Red Flags' Surrounding Tammy Daybell's Funeral

Alex Cox made internet searches that suggest he was the masked man Tammy Daybell called police about in regards to the 'paintball incident.'

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 11 Recap

The prosecution and defense argue different reasons for Tammy Daybell's death.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 10 Recap

Scott Peterson Zooms into hearing from prison.

D.A. Seeks to Stop DNA Testing in Scott Peterson Case

Courtroom in which Lori Vallow waived her case management hearing appearance.

Lori Vallow Case Management Hearing in Arizona

four screens showing a courtroom via webex

Coroner: Tammy Daybell's Cause of Death Was Asphyxia by Suffocation

Breaking down the attempt at Brandon Boudreaux's life, as Lori Vallow Daybell's nephew-in-law takes the stand in the Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial.

Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 9 Recap

split screen of brandon boudreaux testifying and chad daybell

Brandon Boudreaux Describes Being Shot At, Identifying JJ Vallow

Julie Grant with a picture of Colby Ryan on the monitor behind her.

Julie Grant: Colby Ryan Was Betrayed By His Own Mother

MORE VIDEOS