- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The genesis of the killing spree was triggered by the killing of Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow’s fourth husband. His death allowed Lori and Chad Daybell’s relationship to start, which led to a chain of events leading to more murders. (4/16/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?