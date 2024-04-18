Doomsday Prophet Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- True Crime News
- Courtroom Coverage
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
The financial records were at the center of the State's case today. Chad Daybell transferred large amounts of money to his children on the day detectives searched his property. Daybell told his daughter, Emma, "I'm not coming back." (4/17/24) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?