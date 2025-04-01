MA v. Karen Read Murder Retrial: Daily Trial Updates

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Karen Read is standing trial for a second time on charges of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read’s first trial, in 2024, ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Read is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury or death after O’Keefe was found dead outside of a friend’s house after a night out drinking in January 2022.

Prosecutors say that Read, angry with O’Keefe because he was planning to break up with her, intentionally hit and killed him with her Lexus SUV in the driveway of a friend’s home after a night out drinking. But Read’s defense says she simply dropped O’Keefe off at the home and that someone inside the home attacked and killed him before leaving him in the snow.

Read’s case captured worldwide attention ahead of her first trial because she has claimed that she is the victim of a widespread cover-up by local and state police to frame her for O’Keefe’s death. Read’s team has not backed down from the claims and, in the months leading up to her second trial, has faced off with prosecutors in battles over experts and evidence.

While many of the facts and witnesses from Read’s first trial remain the same, there are some notable differences. Michael Proctor, who was the lead investigator on the case for the Massachusetts State Police, was fired after the first trial revealed that he had been sending inappropriate text messages about Read to colleagues.

Read has also expanded her defense team since the first trial, which now includes Robert Alessi and a juror from her first trial in addition to David Yannetti and Alan Jackson. The Commonwealth also changed tactics and brought in defense attorney Hank Brennan to act as a special prosecutor for the case. Both sides have also expanded their witness lists to include more experts on a variety of subjects, ranging from dog bites and accident reconstruction to the weather.

Jury selection begins Tuesday, April 1.