Judge Cannone Asks Kerry Roberts: 'Was That a Lie? Did You Lie?'

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Kerry Roberts' final moments on the stand consisted of a fiery exchange with Karen Read's defense attorney Alan Jackson on re-cross in which Roberts denied saying she heard Read ask McCabe to Google "hypothermia" and "how long." (4/23/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?