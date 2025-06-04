VPI Special Report GFX

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

The blogger known as "Turtleboy" denied intimidating Brian "Lucky" Loughran, who plowed in front of 34 Fairview in the pre-dawn hours of January 29, 2022. In addition, Loughran testified that he was NOT threatened by an online blogger. (6/4/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Court TV's Matt Johnson spoke to Karen Read about her relationship with the victim, John O'Keefe, as she exited court.

Karen Read Says O'Keefe Relationship Was 'Happy, Loving, Affectionate'

The blogger known as

Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

Karina Kolokithas

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Witness Recalls John O'Keefe Kiss Read at Bar

Brian Loughran

Snow Plow Driver Details Not Seeing Body In Front of 34 Fairview

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says 'I Don't Recall Changing My Mind'

The officer who responded to Karen Read's parents' house testified that the picture of the smashed taillight is not what it looked like when he went to the home to help retrieve the car.

Officer: That's the Vehicle, But That's Not How I Saw the Taillight

Read & Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Motions For Mistrial With Prejudice

John O'Keefe arm wounds

Expert 'Became More Certain' O'Keefe's Injuries Were Dog Bites

Hank Brennan leans over Dr. Marie Russell.

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert Accused of Violating Sequestration

Ex-Canton police officer Kelly Dever became combative when Karen Read's defense asked her if the Boston Police Commissioner told her to

Did Kelly Dever Change Her Story After Meeting With Police Commissioner?

Dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell told the jury that she believes the wounds on John O'Keefe's arm were caused by a dog attack. She said the cuts appeared in patterned multiple groupings, the way a dog's teeth and claws make marks.

Expert: John O'Keefe's Injuries Were Caused By a Dog Attack

Kelly Dever, Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Alan Jackson Clashes with His Own Witness

MORE VIDEOS