Aidan 'Turtleboy' Kearney Denies Threatening Snowplow Driver

The blogger known as "Turtleboy" denied intimidating Brian "Lucky" Loughran, who plowed in front of 34 Fairview in the pre-dawn hours of January 29, 2022. In addition, Loughran testified that he was NOT threatened by an online blogger. (6/4/25) MORE