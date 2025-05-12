Sgt. Bukhenik: I Had No Loyalties to Anyone Involved in Karen Read Case

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Bukhenik said he had no first-hand knowledge of those involved in the case. He said the first person he called after he got a call the morning of Jan. 29, 2022 was Michael Proctor. Bukhenik also described his observations of O'Keefe's body. (5/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?