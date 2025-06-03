VPI Special Report GFX

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert says 'I Don't Recall Changing My Mind'

Prosecutor Hank Brennan questions dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell about alleged inconsistencies from her previous testimony in Karen Read's first trial and her current testimony, with Russell responding, 'I don't recall changing my mind.' (6/3/25) MORE

Audio of Lori Daybell was captured Monday before proceedings were postponed until Wednesday due to illness. Daybell scolded the judge for dragging her out of bed when she was sick.

Daybell to Judge: 'Are You Gonna Drag Me In Here Like You Did Today?'

Dr. Marie Russel & Karen Read

Joseph Koenig sentenced

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial: Joseph Koenig Sentenced

The officer who responded to Karen Read's parents' house testified that the picture of the smashed taillight is not what it looked like when he went to the home to help retrieve the car.

Officer: That's the Vehicle, But That's Not How I Saw the Taillight

Read & Alessi

joseph koenig in court for sentencing

Joseph Koenig Sentencing: Judge Says Events Showed 'Disregard for Human Life'

joseph koenig gives statement at sentencing

Joseph Koenig Says 'I Know It's My Fault' Alexa Bartell is Gone

John O'Keefe arm wounds

Expert "Became More Certain" O'Keefe's Injuries Were Dog Bites

alexa bartell's father gives impact statement

Alexa Bartell's Father: 'Low-Life Piece of Garbage' Stole Her Future

Hank Brennan leans over Dr. Marie Russell.

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert Accused of Violating Sequestration

WSJ reporter Valerie Bauerlein discusses her new book

Author Gives Insider Details into Alex Murdaugh Case in New Book

Ex-Canton police officer Kelly Dever became combative when Karen Read's defense asked her if the Boston Police Commissioner told her to

Did Kelly Dever Change Her Story After Meeting With Police Commissioner?

