No rebuttal, no hypothermia and a ‘happy birthday’: Week 8 of Karen Read’s retrial

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Karen Read‘s fate is now in the hands of the jury, after both the defense and prosecution delivered closing arguments Friday.

Read is standing trial for a second time on charges that she was driving drunk when she hit her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a friend’s home. Her first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict. However, the second trial has unfolded very differently as prosecutors push for a conviction.

After eight weeks of testimony, the defense rested its case-in-chief, both sides agreed on jury instructions and closing arguments were delivered, leaving the decision to the 12 men and women now deliberating Read’s fate.

‘Intentional Misconduct’: Defense Asks For Mistrial

Judge Beverly Cannone denied an emphatic attempt by Karen Read’s defense to declare a mistrial after prosecutors misrepresented damage to O’Keefe’s sweatshirt to the jury. Special prosecutor Hank Brennan questioned a defense witness about tears in the shirt, failing to clarify that the holes were the result of forensic testing, not the incident itself. Judge Cannone denied the motion but issued a corrective instruction, telling the jury the damage resulted from investigative procedures.

‘Happy Birthday, Kai!’

Karen Read called ARCCA accident reconstructionist Dr. Andrew Rentschler to the stand, who testified that O’Keefe’s injuries were inconsistent with being struck by Read’s Lexus SUV. During his testimony, Rentschler was trying to illustrate his point when he paused to say “happy birthday” to his child. Judge Beverly Cannone swiftly interrupted and urged him to choose a more appropriate example.

No Hyperthermia, Just Blunt Force Injuries

The defense called forensic pathologist Dr. Elizabeth Laposata, a former medical examiner, to talk about O’Keefe’s injuries and how he died. Laposata testified that hypothermia did not contribute to his death and said that O’Keefe died solely from blunt force trauma.

No Rebuttal Case

With so much focus on expert testimony and contentious cross-examinations, many watching the trial unfold were shocked when prosecutors revealed they would not be presenting a rebuttal case. Despite having the option to present further evidence to the jury, Brennan declined to do so.