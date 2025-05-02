Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

'Kerry Talked To Cops': Jennifer McCabe's Group Chat With Alberts

Alan Jackson, Karen Read's attorney, implied that Jennifer McCabe and others tried to coordinate their stories via text after John O'Keefe's death. Read is standing trial for a second time on charges that she murdered O'Keefe. (5/2/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

