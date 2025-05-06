Watch Interview with a Killer - New Episode

Lieutenant Recalls Collecting John O'Keefe's Shoe, Pieces of Taillight

Lieutenant with Mass. State Police testified that evidence collected at 34 Fairview included John O'Keefe's missing sneaker and taillight pieces. A meteorologist also took the stand, saying the ground was frozen so solid it was impenetrable. (5/6/25) MORE

Lieutenant Recalls Collecting John O'Keefe's Shoe, Pieces of Taillight

Gallagher & Read

Lieutenant: No Witnesses Suggest John O'Keefe Was in Physical Altercation

Rock-Throwing Murder Trial Co-defendant Gets Maximum Sentence

Lieutenant Who Found John O'Keefe's Broken Cocktail Glass Testifies

Karen Read Defense Grills Katie McLaughlin Over Ties to Caitlin Albert

Canton Lt. Explains Why He Used Leaf Blower, Solo Cups At O'Keefe Scene

Ryan Nagel

Ryan Nagel Says He Saw Karen Read, But Not John O'Keefe

Jen McCabe Insists She Told Investigators Everything She Knew

Karen Read Defense Questions Jen McCabe On Phone Use, Google Search

'Kerry Talked To Cops': Jennifer McCabe's Group Chat With Alberts

Rock-Throwing Murder Case | Co-Defendant Nicholas Karol-Chik Sentenced

Nicholas Karol-Chik's Mother Says He'd 'Never Hurt Anyone On Purpose'

