Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys were teenagers when they killed Andreas Probst in a hit-and-run while behind the wheel of a stolen car. They pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. (12/17/25) MORE

Kids Who Kill, Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

defendants hear sentencing

Two Sentenced For Killing Fmr. Police Chief in Hit-and-Run

Stephanie Taconi presents the State's closing argument in Maya Hernandez's trial

State: Maya Hernandez Left Amillio and Mateo 'Trapped in an Inferno'

Maya Hernandez takes the stand in her own defense

Cosmetic Filler Child Killer Murder Trial: Maya Hernandez Takes Stand

karen read suv

Karen Read's SUV Repaired and Ready for Auction

artal in court

Teen Charged in Deaths of 3 UA Students Pleads Not Guilty

Karen Read civil lawsuit

Karen Read Files Lawsuit; Alleges Police Cover-Up in John O'Keefe's Death

female sorority sister of victims

Crash Victims' Sorority Sister Speaks Out

Fraser Michael Bohm motions hearing

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Bohm Faces 'Same Charges as Bryan Kohberger!'

Alan Jackson fights motion to dismiss

Alan Jackson cites Kohberger in Sorority Sisters Murder Case

A judge has denied a request to dismiss murder charges against Fraser Michael Bohm

Fatal Sorority Sisters Crash: Request to Dismiss Murder Charges Denied

Fraser Michael Bohm expected back in court today

Fraser Michael Bohm, Charged with Murder in Car Crash, Expected in Court

Christopher Scholtes suicide

Pima County Confirms Christopher Scholtes Took His Own Life

MORE VIDEOS