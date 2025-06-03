VPI Special Report GFX

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Motions For Mistrial With Prejudice

Karen Read's defense files a motion for a mistrial with prejudice in her murder retrial. Dog bite expert, Dr. Marie Russell, is still on the stand as the defense tries to bring out their theory that John O'Keefe was not struck by Read's SUV. (6/3/25) MORE

Read & Alessi

joseph koenig in court for sentencing

Joseph Koenig Sentencing: Judge Says Events Showed 'Disregard for Human Life'

joseph koenig gives statement at sentencing

Joseph Koenig Says 'I Know It's My Fault' Alexa Bartell is Gone

John O'Keefe arm wounds

Expert "Became More Certain" O'Keefe's Injuries Were Dog Bites

alexa bartell's father gives impact statement

Alexa Bartell's Father: 'Low-Life Piece of Garbage' Stole Her Future

Hank Brennan leans over Dr. Marie Russell.

Karen Read Retrial: Dog Bite Expert Accused of Violating Sequestration

WSJ reporter Valerie Bauerlein discusses her new book

Author Gives Insider Details into Alex Murdaugh Case in New Book

Ex-Canton police officer Kelly Dever became combative when Karen Read's defense asked her if the Boston Police Commissioner told her to

Did Kelly Dever Change Her Story After Meeting With Police Commissioner?

Dog bite expert Dr. Marie Russell told the jury that she believes the wounds on John O'Keefe's arm were caused by a dog attack. She said the cuts appeared in patterned multiple groupings, the way a dog's teeth and claws make marks.

Expert: John O'Keefe's Injuries Were Caused By a Dog Attack

brandon bourdreaux testifies in chad daybell's trial

Brandon Boudreaux Recalls Attempted Shooting at Chad Daybell's Trial

Kelly Dever, Karen Read

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Alan Jackson Clashes with His Own Witness

maxwell anderson's home

Jury Sees Inside Maxwell Anderson's Home As Tenant Testifies

