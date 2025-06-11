Karen Read's Defense Biomechanist Discusses Findings in O'Keefe's Death

Biomechanist for ARCCA, Andrew Rentschler, Ph.D., testifies about his findings in the death of John O'Keefe and reviews the Commonwealth's tests, stating that O'Keefe only had superficial abrasions on his arm. (6/11/25) MORE

Karen Read's defense rests its case in chief.

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Defense Rests Its Case-In-Chief

Prosecutors will NOT present rebuttal witnesses in the Karen Read case. The jury will not report tomorrow, but the attorneys will meet at for a charge conference. Closings are set for Friday at 9am ET. (6/11/25)

Commonwealth Will Not Put On Rebuttal Case in Karen Read Retrial

Karen Read's ARCCA Expert Tries To Wish Child 'Happy Birthday' From Stand

side by side of male witness and female defendant in court

