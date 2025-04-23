John O'Keefe's Longtime Friend Recalls Frantic Search

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
Kerry Roberts recalled the morning after the Jan. 28, 2022 blizzard. Karen Read called her at 5am in a panic, looking for John O'Keefe. When they got to 34 Fairview, Karen shouted, "There he is!," and ran to a snow bank the size of a body. (4/22/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?