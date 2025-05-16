Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

Matt Johnson was in court when Judge Cannone ruled prosecutors can introduce a new report about internal clocks in Karen Read's SUV compared to John O'Keefe's cell phone. Data experts could testify about the report as early as next week. (5/16/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

Robert Alessi

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Attorneys Argue Over Data Expert Testimony

Daily wrap graphic

Karen Read Murder Retrial: Day 16 Recap

Karen Read supporters outside of courrthouse

Karen Read Retrial: Judge Cannone Eases Buffer Zone Restrictions

judge speaks from the bench

Judge to Chidester: 'This Crime Destroyed Lives and Destroyed Families'

older woman with grey curly hair

Chidester Speaks At Sentencing: 'I Never Meant to Harm Those Children'

woman speaks in court. Dabs a tissue on her face, appears to be crying

Mother Addresses Daughter's Killer: 'Her Room Still Smells Like Her'

side by side of male witness and female defendant

Investigator Reviews Crime Scene Photos from Where John O'Keefe Was Found

male police officer witness testifying in court

Crime Scene Investigator Reviews Photos of Karen Read's Vehicle

graphic with niece testimony

Karen Read Retrial: John O'Keefe's Niece Details Karen Read's 'Coldness'

wide shot of a courtroom with a spotlight on a blonde-haired middle-aged man in the gallery

Blogger ‘Turtleboy’ Indicted on New Witness Intimidation Charges

Hank Brennan leaves courthouse

Hank Brennan, Special Prosecutor in Karen Read Retrial, Leaves Courthouse

MORE VIDEOS