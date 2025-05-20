Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

Under cross-examination by Robert Alessi, forensic analyst Shanon Burgess says there is no indication in Karen Read's Lexus SUV's black box that there was a collision on Jan. 29, the night of John O'Keefe's death. (5/20/25) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Vehicular Crimes

Latest Videos

Burgess & Read

Shanon Burgess: Karen Read's SUV's Black Box Doesn't Indicate Collision

Holly Bobo Murder Case: Openings in Post-Conviction Relief Hearing

Holly Bobo Murder Case: Openings in Post-Conviction Relief Hearing

side by side of forensic analyst and female defendant

Karen Read's Defense Claims Forensic Analyst's Timeline is Inaccurate

Lyke and Erik menendez

Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearing Delayed

Karl Miyasako & Karen Read

DNA Analyst Can't Confirm It Was John O'Keefe's Hair on Karen Read's SUV

Shanon Burgess testifies in court

Read Defense Confronts Expert Witness Over Resume Inaccuracies

karen read suv model

Analyst: John O'Keefe's iPhone Clock Faster Than Karen Read's Lexus Clock

woman speaks at podium

'You're An Awful Human Being': Todd Stermer's Family Confronts Linda

Linda Stermer addresses court

Linda Stermer Says She Is 'Innocent And Wrongly Convicted' At Sentencing

Zachary Adams in court

Holly Bobo Murder: Zachary Adams In Court Requesting New Trial

picture of a male inmate juxtaposed over an image of a house in the snow

Judge in Bryan Kohberger Trial Wants to Know Who Leaked Information

Why is Karen Read's Retrial Coming to a Close Quicker Than Expected?

MORE VIDEOS