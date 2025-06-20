‘She Was Innocent’: Karen Read jurors speak out after historic verdict

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Hours after acquitting Karen Read on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, jurors began to come forward to share their experience as a part of the high-profile trial.

Read’s 8-week retrial brought worldwide attention to the Dedham courthouse as her team claimed she was the victim of a wide-ranging cover-up at the hands of police and prosecutors, who accused her of hitting O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow.

“I think that she was innocent,” Juror #4, identified only as Jason, told TMZ Live. “I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened to John. I was only presented a limited scope of what happened that night,” Jason said. “I don’t really know if there was a cover-up or not.”

Paula Prado, a lawyer from Brazil who served as Juror #11, told CBS News that she initially believed that Read was guilty. However, Prado said that as the case progressed, there were too many holes in the prosecution’s case. “In my opinion,” she said, “He definitely went inside and something happened inside the house.”

Prado also noted witnesses mentioned, but never called to testify in the retrial. “I think it was weird not to hear from them,” Prado said, referring to Brian Higgins and Brian Albert, who both testified at Read’s first murder trial.

While Judge Beverly Cannone tried to insulate the panel from the crowds outside the courthouse, the jurors said they still knew all eyes were on them. “It made it a lot harder to block out everything and come to a decision,” Jason said.

Prado said she felt for O’Keefe’s family. “I just want to tell them that it’s not our fault that Karen Read was not convicted. Even if there is any chance that she is guilty of something, or hurt him somehow, the Commonwealth or the investigators didn’t do their jobs to prove it to us. … I really, really hope there is a way for the case to be reopened and they can investigate again and find out who actually did that to John.”

A statement following the trial from the Massachusetts State Police did not indicate the investigation was ongoing, but rather focused on steps the department has taken to improve its investigative training and accountability.