Karen Read Juror Joins Court TV Live

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Find Us
More results...
More results...
More results...
In an in-depth, insightful interview, juror Paula Prado answers all of Vinnie's burning questions. For example: Prado believes John went into the house and was placed outside. She also thinks Jen McCabe was hiding something. (6/20/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?