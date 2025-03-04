Tensions rise in court during Karen Read hearing

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — A marathon hearing for Karen Read ahead of her upcoming retrial on murder charges got off to a tense start on Tuesday as Read’s attorneys defended their previous statements in court.

Read and her defense team have been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks after Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan accused them of lying about bias and payments to defense witnesses.

Read’s first trial on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, ended in a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. The defense has maintained Read’s innocence and has accused the police and prosecutors of being a part of a wide-ranging cover-up.

Tensions ran high in court as Judge Beverly Cannone questioned Read’s defense team about payments to experts that caused her “grave concerns.” Judge Cannone told Read’s attorneys that each one represents the team whenever they speak or misrepresent to the court. Robert Alessi raised his voice when telling Judge Cannone that he didn’t disclose the payments to experts initially because he didn’t know about it. He said he disagreed with her ruling that he should be responsible for a misstatement he knew nothing about.

Brennan revealed during Tuesday’s hearing that the federal investigation into the case has been closed, though nothing about what was gleaned from that investigation was revealed. Brennan revealed the change in the investigation’s status while proposing that all future motions be filed under seal and all attorneys be placed under a gag order.

Prosecutors have accused Read’s defense of violating a protective order by making public a motion that contained text messages allegedly sent to one of the prosecutors in the case. Read’s attorney, David Yanetti, said releasing the texts was an oversight, not a willful violation of the order.

The parties will return to court on Wednesday to continue the hearing and address other outstanding issues, including a motion from the defense to dismiss the case, citing extraordinary governmental misconduct.