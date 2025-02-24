Karen Read hearing could have ‘profound impacts’ on defense

DEDHAM, Mass. (Court TV) — Karen Read and her attorneys are due to appear in court on Tuesday for a hearing that could have “profound impacts” on her and her team.

Judge Beverly Cannone abruptly ended a motions hearing on Feb. 18, telling the attorneys that she had just been provided with information that caused her “grave concern.” While she did not go into any further detail about the issue, the comment came following Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan’s accusation that Read’s defense team had lied to the Court.

Read’s first trial on charges she killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in the snow, ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Read’s defense has maintained she is innocent and the victim of a wide-ranging cover-up.

At the first trial, Read’s defense team had two accident reconstruction experts, initially hired by federal investigators, testify on her behalf. At trial, Read’s defense, led by Alan Jackson and David Yanetti, told Judge Cannone that they had no contact with the experts before their testimony. But on Feb. 18, Brennan revealed documents that showed several messages between Jackson and the experts about what they would and would not testify to and an invoice for $23,000.

Judge Cannone stopped the hearing at that point and told the attorneys to return in one week.

Read’s retrial is scheduled to begin on April 1.